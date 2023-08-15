Salman Irshad to Play for Jamaica Tallawahs in CPL 2023

Pakistani fast bowler, Salman Irshad has been signed by the Jamaica Tallawahs for the upcoming edition of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

The right-arm pacer will join the likes of former pacer, Mohammad Amir, and all-rounder, Imad Wasim to boost the bowling unit of the defending champions.

The 34-match event will kick off on August 17 when the Jamaica Tallawahs take on the Saint Lucia Kings in the opening game at the Beausejour Cricket Ground.

The Kashmir-born pacer possesses decent experience in franchise cricket, representing Peshawar Zalmi, Dhaka Dominators, and Mirpur Royals in T20 cricket in the past.

Earlier today, it was reported that Salman Irshad is among the players who received show-cause notices from PCB for playing in the US Minor League without obtaining a NoC.

Meanwhile, other notable Pakistani players, including Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris, and Azam Khan, will play for Guyana Amazon Warriors in the 2023 edition.

The wicket-keeper batter, Azam Khan is the highest-paid player in the upcoming edition, while Haris is a replacement for Afghan cricketer, Rahmanullah Gurbaz.