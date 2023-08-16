LDA Launches Initiatives for Senior Citizens and Overseas Pakistanis

Following the recent visit of the Caretaker Chief Minister (CM) of Punjab, a pivotal meeting chaired by the Commissioner and Director General (DG) of the Lahore Development Authority (LDA), Muhammad Ali Randhawa, took place on Tuesday. The focus of the meeting centered around the One Window Cell, aiming to enhance citizen-centric services.

Additional DG Housing, Captain (R) Shahmir Iqbal, and Additional DG Urban Planning (UP) presented a comprehensive briefing to the commissioner. Complying with the CM’s directives, a decision was reached to extend completely free services to senior citizens at their doorsteps.

Under the new arrangement, citizens aged 75 and above will have their essential documents delivered to their homes starting immediately. To ensure swift execution, Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa and DG LDA urged the launch of the ‘LDA at Doorstep’ initiative, prioritizing the well-being and convenience of senior citizens.

Furthermore, Commissioner Randhawa underscored the commitment to resolving issues faced by overseas Pakistanis. The meeting revealed that applications from overseas Pakistanis will be processed within 10 days, significantly reducing the processing time from 14 days, aligning with the CM’s directives.