South Punjab Initiates Artificial Rain Project in Cholistan

The South Punjab Secretariat has steered the region onto a transformative path of development, as highlighted by the Additional Chief Secretary of South Punjab, Capt. (Retd.) Saqib Zafar. During a meeting with a delegation of 36 officers from the Pakistan Administrative Service at the Civil Service Academy, Capt. Zafar emphasized the strides the region has taken.

ALSO READ ITF Points Out Several Problems With PIA Cabin Crew and Flight Services

Capt. Zafar underscored the Secretariat’s achievements, including the curbing of unauthorized budget transfers, the implementation of a streamlined grievance resolution system, and the digitization of the office environment through an e-filing system.

Capt. Zafar also revealed the Secretariat’s plans to bring about a corporate culture with the construction of a new Secretariat. He lauded South Punjab’s crucial role in the country’s agricultural production, highlighting record-breaking cotton cultivation that’s expected to bolster economic growth. The official unveiled ambitious plans for dairy development and corporate farming, aiming to harness the potential of the Cholistan and Thal deserts for agricultural expansion.

A groundbreaking pilot project for artificial rain irrigation is set to launch in Cholistan, with an initial goal of cultivating six million acres of land. Capt. Zafar emphasized improvements in service delivery within subordinate departments, citing increased attendance of medical staff at rural health centers due to administrative oversight. Education also shone as a beacon of success, with South Punjab’s education boards topping the province’s matriculation exams and leading enrollment campaigns.

Capt. Zafar highlighted the pioneering efforts of the School Education Department, including Subh-e-Nau and transgender schools, as well as the launch of the Green Book on climate change in schools, earning recognition from UNICEF. The South Punjab Secretariat’s multifaceted initiatives promise to reshape the region, setting a new standard for development and growth.