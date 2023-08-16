Neymar to Get ‘Princely’ Privileges in Saudi Arabia Along with €100 Million Deal

Brazilian football star, Neymar is set to receive princely privileges in Saudi Arabia after signing the deal with Al-Hilal.
Neymar’s recent signing with Al-Hilal Football Club in the Saudi Pro League has unlocked a suite of opulent privileges for him. The Brazilian football star’s move to the Saudi Arabian club comes with an impressive array of benefits that reflect the team’s commitment to providing a world-class experience for its star player.
At the center of Neymar’s off-field life will be a sprawling mansion, complete with an astonishing 25 bedrooms, promising both comfort and extravagance. The property is also reported to boast a massive swimming pool and three saunas, embodying the club’s dedication to Neymar’s well-being and leisure.
The club’s attention to detail is further evident in the provision of a team of five full-time staff who will cater exclusively to Neymar’s needs within the residence. Adding to his convenience, the club has offered an impressive collection of luxury vehicles including a Bentley Continental GT, an Aston Martin DBX, and a Lamborghini Huracán.
Transportation arrangements will leave no room for inconvenience, with a 24-hour personal driver on call to facilitate Neymar’s movements. Even on his off days, he can enjoy a carefree experience as all expenses related to accommodations, dining, and various services will be directly covered by the club.
For his international travel endeavors, a private plane will be at Neymar’s disposal, ensuring seamless and comfortable journeys. His influential presence on social media is also set to be leveraged, as he will earn a substantial €500,000 for each post promoting Saudi Arabia.
Topping off this array of privileges is Neymar’s staggering annual salary of €100 million, firmly establishing his move to Al-Hilal Football Club as not just a sporting transfer, but a testament to the club’s commitment to providing its star player with an unparalleled lifestyle experience.