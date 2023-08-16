PFF Announces Probable Squad for AFC U23 Asian Cup 2024 Qualifiers

The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has unveiled a roster of probables for the AFC U23 Asian Cup 2024 Qualifiers set to take place in Bahrain next month (September).

The training camp is scheduled to commence on August 17 in Abbottabad, providing an opportunity for the players to ready themselves as a unified team.

Here is the list of players:

Goalkeepers:

Salman Ul Haq, Usman Ali, Hassan Ali and Asif Ullah.

Defenders:

Saeed Khan, Zain Ul Abideen, Mohammad Abdullah, Mamoon Moosa Khan, Sardar Wali, Abdul Rehman, Abdullah Shah, Mohib Afridi, Mohammad Sufyan, Mohammad Sohail and Syed Junaid Shah.

Midfielders:

Faheem Ullah, Touqeer Ul Hassan, Mohammad Baseer, Zaid Umer, Mohammad Taha, Alamgir Ghazi, Nizam, Hayyan Khattak, Mazhar Ghaffar and Ali Raza.

Forwards:

Shayek Dost, Mohammad Waleed Khan, Moin Ahmed, Mohammad Waheed, Fareed Ullah, Adeel Younas, Hamza Ahmed, Faraz Mehmood and Hammad Hassan.

The Shaheens were drawn into Group D alongside the host country Bahrain, the 2016 champions Japan and Palestine. The national team will face Japan on September 6 followed by Bahrain on September 9 and Palestine on September 12.