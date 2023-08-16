Pakistan Cricketer’s Central Contracts Face Further Delays

The issue of central contracts for national cricketers has taken center stage as the finalization of the much-awaited contracts encounters another minor delay.

The discussions, aimed at shaping an all-encompassing and just contract structure, have been under intense scrutiny.

Originally slated to expire on June 30, central contracts received a one-month extension to facilitate negotiators in devising an agreement satisfying players.

An unexpected twist emerged when the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman, Zaka Ashraf, hinted at a substantial financial boost to central contract values.

According to media reports, another significant shift on the horizon is the proposed merger of the red and white ball national player categorizations.

Sources in the Pakistan Cricket Board indicate an agreement to streamline the central contract hierarchy into three overarching categories: A, B, C, and D.

Moreover, media reports suggest an overall increase in match fees across formats for the cricketers, potentially boosting player earnings and motivation.

Last month, it was reported that the committee meeting with the relevant departments had been completed, and the PCB will give the final shape to matters concerning the contracts.