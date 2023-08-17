Azerbaijan’s National Airline to Launch Direct Flights to Pakistan Soon

Azerbaijan’s national airline, AZAL, is set to inaugurate regular flight services to Pakistan starting from September 20, 2023.

According to a spokesperson from the Azerbaijan Embassy, these flights will connect several significant Pakistani destinations. The capital city, Islamabad, along with the prominent urban centers of Lahore and Karachi, will be part of the flight network.

The spokesperson went on to emphasize that these cities hold immense historical and cultural importance within Pakistan, making them exceptionally appealing for travelers.

The flight schedule from Baku to Islamabad will cover Wednesdays and Saturdays, flights to Lahore will operate on Mondays and Fridays, and services to Karachi will be available on Thursdays and Sundays.

This meticulously designed timetable ensures flexibility and convenience for passengers, the spokesperson added.

The introduction of these new flights by AZAL is anticipated to foster the growth of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Pakistan. Additionally, it aims to invigorate tourism, enhance international connectivity, and fortify diplomatic ties, the spokesperson affirmed.

Individuals interested in these flights can access the flight schedule and purchase tickets through the official website of the airline or by using the AZAL mobile application.