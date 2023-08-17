Hepatitis Cases Surge to Over 3.9 Million in Punjab

Punjab is grappling with an alarming surge in hepatitis cases, as the patient count reaches an astounding 3.9 million. The concerning situation underscores a rapidly escalating health crisis that demands immediate attention.

Reports revealed that out of the 217 clinics spread across Punjab, just 23 possess crucial Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test facilities, vital for accurate hepatitis diagnosis. Less than 11 percent of these healthcare centers are equipped with this essential diagnostic capability.

The gravity of the situation becomes clear as statistics show that over 981,000 PCR tests for hepatitis have been conducted so far. However, the biggest issue faced by hospitals and clinics is syringe reuse, accounting for a staggering 62% of disease transmission.

Hepatitis C emerges as a major concern, with a reported 76,000 cases in Punjab alone. The chronic nature of Hepatitis C requires prompt medical intervention, as untreated cases can lead to severe liver damage.

Compounding the issue is recent screening data, unveiling an unsettling figure of 138,000 cases of Hepatitis B. This figure presents a stark contrast to the previously recorded 400,000 cases of hepatitis B and C combined.

As Punjab grapples with this health crisis, swift and effective measures are imperative to curb the spread of the disease and ensure the well-being of its residents.