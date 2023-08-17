Islamabad Police Arrests Woman Smuggling Over 8 KG of Opium

Tarnol police have arrested a female drug smuggler within the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT). They recovered a substantial quantity of opium, amounting to 8,250 grams, from the woman’s possession, according to a statement by a Police Public Relations Officer.

The operation was executed in compliance with the directives of the Islamabad Inspector General (IG) of police, Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan.

The alleged drug trafficker, identified as Mah Jabeen, is now under investigation following her arrest. A case has been registered against her as the authorities work to uncover further details about her involvement in the narcotics trade.

Commending the police team’s successful operation, Capital Police Officer (CPO) Deputy IG Operations Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari lauded their efforts and emphasized the continued crackdown on criminal activities.