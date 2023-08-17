Hockey Federation and Sports Board Engage in Another Tussle Regarding Suspension of Employees

The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has reportedly refused to accept a letter issued by the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) regarding the suspension of officials.

As per the media reports, the decision comes amidst growing tensions between the two entities, with the PHF taking a firm stance in defense of its autonomy.

Sources close to the matter have revealed that senior officials of the federation, including its General Secretary, are all set to hold a crucial meeting today.

The primary agenda of the meeting is to consult with the legal team of the hockey federation to chart the best course of action in response to the letter from the PSB.

According to insiders, the legal team within the federation is poised to craft a well-thought-out response to the PSB, which is also expected to be issued later today.

PSB has suspended the office bearers of Pakistan Hockey Federation. pic.twitter.com/gITe9HAYv6 — Faizan Lakhani (@faizanlakhani) August 17, 2023

Earlier, the PSB suspended officials of the Pakistan Hockey Federation to ensure a free and fair election in accordance with the directives of the former Prime Minister.

Earlier this month, Shehbaz Sharif had instructed the Ministry for IPC to refer the PHF case to the FIA and has also directed the PSB to ensure fair federation elections.

The sports board held multiple meetings where some sitting PHF officials also participated, and gave them a few options in an effort to hold free and fair elections.

However, despite a 24-hour deadline, no progress occurred, leading the PSB to suspend the federation’s office-bearers for fair scrutiny.