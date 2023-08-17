PCB Adds Imran Khan in Independence Day Video After Severe Public Backlash

In a dramatic turn of events, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has responded to the outpouring of public outcry by revising its celebratory video commemorating Pakistan’s 77th Independence Day.

The initial omission of cricketing legend Imran Khan, coupled with the sidelining of key achievements, had ignited a firestorm of criticism and allegations of political influence.

ALSO READ Wasim Akram Expresses Extreme Anger at PCB for Excluding Imran Khan from Independence Day Video

According to the PCB, the original video which did not include Imran Khan, was abridged due to the video length restrictions on Twitter/X. Some skeptics pointed out that the PCB’s explanation seems flimsy as PCB is subscribed to Twitter Blue, which would enable them to upload longer videos.

Nevertheless, the PCB’s decision to rectify their misstep is a step in the right direction, showing a willingness to address the concerns of passionate cricket enthusiasts. The inclusion of Imran Khan’s iconic triumph in the 1992 ODI World Cup is not only a nod to his legendary status but also a recognition of his role in shaping Pakistan’s cricketing legacy.

The revised video’s acknowledgment of the women’s cricket team is also a welcome move, though fans rightfully remain vigilant, reminding the PCB that recognizing achievements should not be a token gesture but an integral part of any tribute.

Critics, however, maintain that the PCB should remain impartial and resist the influence of political dynamics. The inclusion of unrelated political figures in the original video only added fuel to the fire and underscored the need for the PCB to uphold its role as the guardian of cricketing history.

Check out the new video: