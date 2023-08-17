Outgoing Chief Minister Sindh Orders to Open Underpass in Karachi on August 21

Sindh chief minister Syed Murad Ali Shah directed the Karachi administration to open the Gulistan-e-Jauhar underpass on August 21.

Shah visited the freshly built overpass and the under-construction underpass in Gulistan-e-Jauhar on Tuesday evening, a day after he and Sindh Assembly opposition leader Rana Ansar nominated Justice (retd.) Maqbool Baqar as interim provincial chief minister.

The outgoing CM visited the projects with former ministers Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Sharjeel Inam Memon, and Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab. Sindh Local Government Additional Chief Secretary Syed Najam Shah greeted Shah.

The CM was informed that underpass construction began in March 2023. The Rs. 1 billion project was originally anticipated to take 18 months.

The underpass measures 110 meters in length and 18.5 meters in breadth. The ramp from Pehlwan Goth’s side measures 848 meters in length. The administrators have also placed LED lights on and under the underpass to beautify it.

The CM was pleased with the pace of work and stated that the departing Sindh administration had done a record number of Karachi development projects.