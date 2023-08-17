Petrol Price Hike Forces Transporters to Raise Fares Across Pakistan

The recent petrol price increase has prompted numerous industries to increase the prices of their services, citing hiked operational costs. These have ultimately created problems for the general public which is already at the mercy of crippling inflation.

According to recent reports, transport associations across Pakistan have raised concerns about the recent fuel rate hike. As a result, a majority of transporters have also increased fares for the second time in two weeks.

All Pakistan Public Transport Owners Federation announced a fare hike on Wednesday. Speaking to a media outlet, the association chairman Ismatullah Niazi stated that the constantly rising fuel prices have destroyed the industry.

Due to the hikes, the fares have been increased by up to 25%. The fare from Lahore to Islamabad went up from Rs. 1800 to Rs. 2200. Similarly, fares from Lahore to Muzaffarabad went from Rs. 2,500 to Rs. 2,900.

Lahore-Dera Ismail Khan’s ticket rose from Rs. 2,200 to Rs. 2,500. Shorkot fares rose from Rs. 1,200 to Rs. 1,400 and Toba Tek Singh fares went from Rs, 1000 to Rs, 1,250. Transporters stated that they are bound to raise fares owing to rising diesel prices and will suspend service if the transport department interferes.