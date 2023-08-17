Sindh Announces Ban on Transfers and Postings

The Sindh government has enforced a prohibition on transfers and appointments throughout the province.

According to details, the decision to implement this ban on transfers and postings across the province has been executed in compliance with directives from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

ALSO READ Cambridge Announces O Level and IGCSE Results

In light of this, the services department has dispatched a formal communication to commissioners and deputy commissioners, outlining the specifics of the imposed restriction. It has also been emphasized that the Inspector General (IG) of Sindh, along with other pertinent administrative divisions, must be duly informed and made aware of this directive.

It is noteworthy that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had previously issued a ban on transfers and postings at the federal level, following the dissolution of the National Assembly and the federal cabinet.

Expressing its stance, the ECP forwarded a letter to the Secretary Establishment, conveying that in light of the dissolution of the National Assembly and the federal cabinet, the ongoing transfers and postings must be halted until the establishment of a caretaker government.

ALSO READ Azerbaijan to Launch Direct Flights to Pakistan Soon

The communication further clarified that subsequent to the formation of the caretaker setup, transfers and postings can be executed as per routine. Adherence to the decision of the Election Commission is expected, leading to an immediate halt in the process of transfers and appointments.

It is pertinent to highlight that on July 31, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) directed the caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) to remove individuals with political affiliations from their roles. The ECP had explicitly requested the removal of caretaker ministers, advisors, and assistants who demonstrated significant ‘political associations’.