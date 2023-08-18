PCB Invites Jay Shah to Attend Opening Ceremony of Asia Cup in Multan

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has invited Jay Shah, the Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), to attend the opening match of the Asia Cup.

PCB has extended invitations to officials from various Asian cricket boards, including Jay Shah, to attend the opening ceremony of the event at Multan Stadium.

The Asia Cup, which will be played using a hybrid model, is scheduled to begin on August 30, with the home team taking on Nepal in Multan.

PCB officials have said that no one from India is expected to visit Pakistan for the Asia Cup. However, they assert that it is their responsibility to promote the sport of cricket.

Last month, a crucial meeting took place between Zaka Ashraf and Jay Shah in Durban to discuss important matters related to the Asia Cup and Cricket World Cup.

During the meeting, Zaka Ashraf extended an invitation to Jay Shah, urging him to visit the neighboring country for the opening ceremony of the event.

Later, Jay Shah clarified that he had not accepted the invitation, and any suggestion otherwise is a result of deliberate or mischievous miscommunication.

“I have not agreed to anything. This is simply a case of miscommunication, possibly done deliberately or mischievously. I will not be making any visit,” Jay Shah said.