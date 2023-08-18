Report Reveals Number of Deaths Caused by Open Manholes in Karachi During 2023

A large number of people in Karachi lost their lives this year by falling into exposed manholes.

A media report highlighted that Karachi’s roads and walkways are riddled with unlidded manholes. This carelessness claimed 68 lives in the last 8 months of 2023.

The open manhole issue has been observed in different areas in the city, namely, Saddar, Lines area, Liaquatabad, and Teen Hatti. These manholes have claimed numerous lives over the last few months, yet the administration has failed to remedy the situation.

Citizens told the media that these manholes have claimed the lives of men, women, and children. They claimed to have requested the authorities to cover them up so that no more casualties occur.

An open gutter recently claimed the life of a three-year-old child in Karachi’s Memon Goth. The issue struck fear into the hearts of parents and children in the neighborhood.

The residents of the area have requested the provincial government to remedy the situation on an urgent basis.