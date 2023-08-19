Arshad Nadeem Ready to Win Medal for Pakistan in World Athletics Championship

Star Pakistani javelin thrower, Arshad Nadeem, expressed confidence in securing a gold medal at the upcoming World Athletics Championship in Hungary.

In conversation with the media, Arshad Nadeem conveyed his full fitness and determination to clinch the gold medal for his country during the mega event.

“I am feeling well and, InshaAllah will strive for the desired outcome. If I manage to achieve my personal best throw, a gold medal is within reach, InshaAllah,” he stated.

Nadeem, who claimed a gold medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games (CWG) in Birmingham, returns to action after a year-long hiatus due to an extended injury.

Responding to a question about his comeback, he highlighted his previous achievement when he participated in the World Championship in the US after a year-long break.

Arshad and his coach, Salman Butt will depart for Hungary on August 20 to participate in the event, with the javelin throw qualifiers on August 25 and the final on August 27.

It is pertinent to mention here that it will be the third time for the renowned Pakistani athlete to feature in the World Athletics Championship.

The upcoming 19 edition of the World Athletics Championships will be held at the National Athletics Centre in Budapest, Hungary, from 19 to 27 August.