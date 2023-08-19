PFF Gives Go Ahead to Islamabad’s Jinnah Stadium to Host FIFA World Cup Qualifier

The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has confirmed the venue for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier against Cambodia, scheduled for October 17.

After receiving clearance from the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB), PFF has now decided to host the much-anticipated encounter at Jinnah Stadium in Islamabad.

ALSO READ Semi-Finalists Confirmed for Azadi Cup Hockey Tournament

In this regard, the PFF Normalisation Committee (NC) has sent details about the venue to the AFC and FIFA and is now awaiting their final approval.

FIFA and AFC will send a delegation to inspect the renowned venue within the Pakistan Sports Complex in Islamabad before granting their final approval.

Reports also suggest that the Punjab Sports Board (PSB) has expressed its willingness to offer the Punjab Stadium for the crucial qualifier match against Cambodia.

Earlier this week, following clearance from the Pakistan Sports Board, a PFF delegation conducted a comprehensive inspection of the famous venue in Islamabad.

ALSO READ PCB Invites Jay Shah to Attend Opening Ceremony of Asia Cup in Multan

The PFF delegation comprised Shahid Khokhar, a prominent member of the PFF Normalisation Committee, and Shahzad Anwar, the head coach of the national team.

Shahid Khokhar expressed satisfaction with the facilities in the stadium, praising the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) for their efforts to ensure successful hosting.

Khokhar emphasized the importance of adhering to FIFA standards, pointing out the need for a ready pitch and scoreboard.