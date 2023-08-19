Rashid Latif Credits Babar and Sarfaraz for Pakistan Cricket’s Resurgence

Former wicket-keeper, Rashid Latif, has sparked a discussion within the cricketing community through his recent insights about the current Pakistan cricket team.

Rashid Latif said that the lasting impact of the present players stems from their consistent and unwavering credibility, which they bring to each and every match.

“Legacy of current players is their credibility. They may lose but everyone believes they will give their 100 percent effort for the national team,” Rashid Latif said.

ALSO READ PFF Gives Go Ahead to Islamabad’s Jinnah Stadium to Host FIFA World Cup Qualifier

Rashid holds the belief that two figures, Sarfaraz Ahmed and Babar Azam, stand at the forefront of this resolute spirit, greatly contributing to the evolution of the team.

Rashid said their leadership has helped new talents grow, and players like Shaheen Afridi, Fakhar Zaman, and Imam-ul-Haq have been performing well consistently.

Legacy of current players is their credibility. They may lose but everyone believes they will give their 100% Huge credit to Sarfaraz and Babar Azam to leading the way that has given us players like Shaheen, Fakhar, Imam and others. @babarazam258 @SarfarazA_54 @waheedkhan pic.twitter.com/Dxgh2wjRcu — Rashid Latif | 🇵🇰 (@iRashidLatif68) August 18, 2023

Discussing the recent performances of the national team, he said that the current players have developed strong trust, which is a big achievement in Pakistani cricket.

ALSO READ PCB Invites Jay Shah to Attend Opening Ceremony of Asia Cup in Multan

The Green Shirts have showcased exceptional performances in the recent past, notably clinching the Champions Trophy in 2017 in England under the captaincy of Sarfaraz.

Pakistan reached the semi-finals in the T20 World Cup 2021 and played in the finals of the Asia Cup and T20 World Cup 2022 in UAE and Australia respectively.

Pakistan is currently ranked second in the ICC ODI rankings, and they could take the top spot by winning the upcoming three-match ODI series against Afghanistan.