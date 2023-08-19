Here’s Why Aaqib Javed Believes Babar is Better than Kohli

Former Pakistani fast bowler, Aaqib Javed, has responded to the much-debated topic of who the better batter is between Babar Azam and Virat Kohli.

Comparing the modern-day batting greats, Aaqib Javed said that Virat Kohli is a brilliant batter but in patches, while Babar Azam is consistent in scoring runs.

ALSO READ PFF Gives Go Ahead to Islamabad’s Jinnah Stadium to Host FIFA World Cup Qualifier

The former right-arm pacer further added that Virat Kohli scores highly in one season but fails to replicate it the following season due to a lack of consistency.

“If you compare Virat Kohli with Babar Azam, he has one outstanding season and then there is a decline. He is a brilliant player but in patches,” Aaqib Javed said.

Responding to a question regarding the match between Pakistan and India in the upcoming World Cup 2023, Aaqib said Pakistan has the best chance to defeat India.

ALSO READ Pakistan Army Rescues Foreign Climbers Who Were Trapped for Days

Aaqib Javed went on to say that currently, the Men In Green have a good combination in all departments compared to the arch-rivals, and this has been witnessed in the recent past.

It is pertinent to mention that the neighboring countries will come face to face in the third game of the Asia Cup 2023 on September 2 in Sri Lanka.

The Babar Azam-led side will also play the Men in Blue in the upcoming World Cup 2023 on October 14 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.