New York Warriors Emerge Victorious in Thrilling US Masters T10 League Opener

The cricketing world is abuzz with excitement as the US hosted its first-ever Masters T10 League. This international cricket league, which had previously held tournaments in countries like Zimbabwe, UAE, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka, made its debut on American soil.

The action-packed event kicked off on August 18 and will run through August 27 at the Fort Lauderdale County Cricket Stadium in Florida.

Leading the charge for the US Masters T10 League were the New York Warriors, a team that boasts a strong connection to Pakistan, both on and off the field. The team is owned by Kamran Awan, a successful Pakistani entrepreneur based in the US. Awan, originally from Chakwal, had been settled in the US for over two decades and had the distinction of being the first Pakistani to own a team in the UST10 League.

The New York Warriors assembled a formidable squad, with five of Pakistan’s brightest cricketing stars. Leading the team was the charismatic Shahid Afridi, who captained the side, joined by cricketing legends Misbah Ul Haq, Kamran Akmal, Muhammad Razzaque, and Sohail Khan. With such a stellar lineup, the Warriors are undoubtedly one of the teams to watch out for in the tournament.

But it wasn’t just about the players on the field. The New York Warriors garnered significant attention off the field as well. A number of Pakistani celebrities from various fields flew to the US to support the team. Notable names included Nauman Ijaz, Fakhar-e-Alam, Aijaz Aslam, Ali Haider, Waseem Badami, Ushna Shah, Ayesha Omar, Sanam Jung, and Shaista Lodhi.

Adding an international flavor, Bollywood actress Nargis Fakhri and actor Sunil Shetty was also in attendance. The iconic Chacha Cricket and the young sensation Momin Saquib also warmed up the crowd with their infectious energy.

Match Highlights

Notably, In a nail-biting showdown at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, the New York Warriors clinched a thrilling victory over Morrisville Unity, winning by a slim margin of just 6 runs.

The atmosphere was electric, with fans on the edge of their seats as every ball was bowled. Under the astute leadership of captain Misbah-ul-Haq, the Warriors took to the field with determination and flair. Richard Levi, with his blistering knock of 66 runs from a mere 25 balls, set the stadium alight.

The Warriors posted a daunting total of 124/3 in their 10 overs. Morrisville Unity, in response, showcased their mettle with a spirited chase but fell short, managing 118/5 in their 10 overs. Richard Levi’s scintillating performance earned him the Player of the Match title. Harbhajan Singh, leading Morrisville Unity, graciously acknowledged the Warriors’ prowess on the field, promising more thrilling encounters in the tournament’s future games.

Kamran Awan’s ownership of the New York Warriors is not just a business venture; it is a passion project. His love for cricket and his desire to bridge the gap between cricket-loving nations is evident. With plans to pick a team in the upcoming Pakistani T10 League, Awan aimed to rejuvenate Pakistan’s cricket scene and boost financial revenue. His vision intertwined the destinies of two cricketing powerhouses, aiming to usher in a new era of collaboration and success.

The league’s opener set a high bar for the matches to follow. The New York Warriors’ victory was not just a win on the scoreboard but a statement of intent, passion, and the promise of more thrilling cricket to come.

Member President’s Advisory Committee on the Arts, the US Administration expressed his confidence that the cricket will hold a strong ground in the US and termed the US Masters T10 as the impetus. He said that cricket is too close to the hearts of Pakistanis. He added that Kamran’s decision to pick a team in the US Masters T10 League is a testimony of the great American dream as well as a strong initiative to introduce Pakistani culture in the US.

He said “being the Advisor to the Biden administration I see a lot of potential in the US to embrace different cultures and cricket being one of them.” We would extend our utmost support to such initiatives that bring people from different culture together, added Shahid. He said that such initiatives were necessary for people to people understanding and connect.