Semi-Finalists Confirmed for Azadi Cup Hockey Tournament

The round stage of the ongoing second edition of the Azadi Cup hockey tournament in Rawalpindi has concluded, with four teams qualifying for the semi-finals.

After the two matches on the fourth day, Pakistan WAPDA, Pakistan Army, Pakistan Navy, and Mari Petroleum successfully qualified for the semi-finals.

The fourth day of the event at the Lt. Gen. Ashfaq Nadeem Hockey Stadium witnessed two matches unfolding, enthralling the spectators with a spectacular display.

Pakistan Navy dominated against Police, securing an emphatic 9-1 victory with Basharat showcasing his prowess and skills with a fantastic hat-trick.

In the second match, Mari Petroleum clashed with Pakistan Army White, asserting dominance with a 12-0 win, with four goals from Arbaaz and three goals from Umair Sattar.

The tournament was graced by the presence of Olympians, Nasir Ali and Shahnaz Sheikh, the tournament director, and other renowned personalities of Pakistan hockey.

The semi-final matches of the tournament will be played tomorrow at the Lt. Gen. Ashfaq Nadeem Hockey Stadium, with high-octane matches expected.

In the first semi-final, Pakistan WAPDA will face Pakistan Navy, while the second semi-final will be played between Mari Petroleum and Pakistan Army Colors.