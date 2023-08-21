All You Need to Know About Scotland Pakistan Scholarship Program

The British Council has unveiled the Scotland Pakistan Scholarships for Young Women and Girls.

These scholarships, generously funded by the Scottish Government, mark a groundbreaking initiative aimed at ensuring access to quality education for women in Pakistan, enabling them to realize their full potential and aspirations.

The primary focus of these scholarships is to encourage and facilitate women’s pursuit of higher education, thereby creating a more inclusive and diverse academic landscape.

Through the provision of financial support, the program aims to remove barriers that often hinder talented young women from accessing educational opportunities.

Benefits

The Scotland Pakistan Scholarships for Young Women and Girls will provide financial backing for BS/MS/MPhil programs, available at any Higher Education Commission (HEC) recognized university across Pakistan.

The benefits awarded to scholarship recipients include:

Coverage of tuition fees for selected courses in eligible fields

Assistance with university hostel costs (where applicable)

Provision for travel expenses to and from their homes to the university twice a year for students residing in on-campus hostels.

Fields of Study

This pioneering initiative targets a range of critical academic disciplines, focusing on areas with significant societal impact. The scholarship encompasses a broad spectrum of subjects, including:

Education

Sustainable Energy

Food Security and Agriculture

Health Sciences

STEM (for Master’s and MPhil programs only)

Eligibility

The Scotland Pakistan Scholarships are exclusively open to female applicants.

To be eligible, applicants must be Pakistani nationals currently residing within the country. Candidates must also meet the following criteria:

Enrolled in a four-year bachelor’s program within the specified subject areas

Hold a confirmed admission offer from an HEC-recognized university in Pakistan

Encouraging diversity and inclusivity, special consideration is extended to young women with disabilities, those from rural backgrounds, and minority groups.

How to Apply?

Click here to apply for Scotland Pakistan Scholarships for Young Women and Girls Bachelor’s 2023-24.

Click here to apply for Scotland Pakistan Scholarships for Young Women and Girls Master’s and MPhil 2023-24.

Deadline

Prospective candidates can apply for the scholarships by accessing the respective application portals. The deadline for submission is September 15th, 2023. Applications submitted after this date will not be considered.