All You Need to Know About Scotland Pakistan Scholarship Program

By ProPK Staff | Published Aug 21, 2023 | 2:18 pm

📢 For the latest Education news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

The British Council has unveiled the Scotland Pakistan Scholarships for Young Women and Girls.

These scholarships, generously funded by the Scottish Government, mark a groundbreaking initiative aimed at ensuring access to quality education for women in Pakistan, enabling them to realize their full potential and aspirations.

ALSO READ

The primary focus of these scholarships is to encourage and facilitate women’s pursuit of higher education, thereby creating a more inclusive and diverse academic landscape.

Through the provision of financial support, the program aims to remove barriers that often hinder talented young women from accessing educational opportunities.

Benefits

The Scotland Pakistan Scholarships for Young Women and Girls will provide financial backing for BS/MS/MPhil programs, available at any Higher Education Commission (HEC) recognized university across Pakistan.

The benefits awarded to scholarship recipients include:

  • Coverage of tuition fees for selected courses in eligible fields
  • Assistance with university hostel costs (where applicable)
  • Provision for travel expenses to and from their homes to the university twice a year for students residing in on-campus hostels.

Fields of Study

This pioneering initiative targets a range of critical academic disciplines, focusing on areas with significant societal impact. The scholarship encompasses a broad spectrum of subjects, including:

  • Education
  • Sustainable Energy
  • Food Security and Agriculture
  • Health Sciences
  • STEM (for Master’s and MPhil programs only)

Eligibility

The Scotland Pakistan Scholarships are exclusively open to female applicants.

To be eligible, applicants must be Pakistani nationals currently residing within the country. Candidates must also meet the following criteria:

  • Enrolled in a four-year bachelor’s program within the specified subject areas
  • Hold a confirmed admission offer from an HEC-recognized university in Pakistan
  • Encouraging diversity and inclusivity, special consideration is extended to young women with disabilities, those from rural backgrounds, and minority groups.
ALSO READ

How to Apply?

Click here to apply for Scotland Pakistan Scholarships for Young Women and Girls Bachelor’s 2023-24.

Click here to apply for Scotland Pakistan Scholarships for Young Women and Girls Master’s and MPhil 2023-24.

Deadline

Prospective candidates can apply for the scholarships by accessing the respective application portals. The deadline for submission is September 15th, 2023. Applications submitted after this date will not be considered.

ProPK Staff

lens

YouTuber Ducky Bhai Buys His Dream Car Worth Rs. 5 Crores
Read more in lens

proproperty

Water Scarcity Looms Over Twin Cities Due to Illegal Hydrants and Tankers
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
close
>