Big Names Return to India’s 16-Man Squad for Asia Cup 2023

By Imad Ali Jan | Published Aug 21, 2023 | 1:29 pm

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the 16-member squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2023, scheduled in Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

As per the announcement, KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer have been included in the squad for the event after recovering from thigh and back injuries, respectively.

The Selection Committee has included the left-handed batter, Tilak Varma, while Shubman Gill has been ruled out of the national squad for the mega event.

Jasprit Bumrah, recovering from back surgery due to a stress fracture, has also secured his place after making a comeback during the ongoing T20I series in Ireland.

Here is the complete 16-member India squad for the Asia Cup 2023:

Rohit Sharma Virat Kohli Shreyas Iyer KL Rahul
Hardik Pandya Ravindra Jadeja Jasprit Bumrah Kuldeep Yadav
Mohammed Siraj Mohammed Shami Ishan Kishan Shardul Thakur
Axar Patel Suryakumar Yadav Tilak Varma Prasidh Krishna

