India Making a Mockery of Itself as World Cup Schedule Might Change Again

The schedule for the highly anticipated ICC World Cup 2023 in India may undergo yet another alteration due to security concerns raised by the local police.

As per media reports, the matches between New Zealand and the Netherlands on October 9, and Pakistan and Sri Lanka on October 10 at Uppal, might face rescheduling.

The Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) has asked BCCI to modify the schedule of two consecutive games due to police concerns regarding security for back-to-back matches.

Hyderabad Police has indicated that approximately 3,000 personnel will be deployed for one game, with additional personnel stationed at the hotel hosting the Pakistan team.

The Pakistan-Sri Lanka match was set for October 12 but was rescheduled to provide Pakistan with more time between fixtures following their clash with India on October 14.

The highly anticipated clash between Pakistan and India was also rescheduled due to a conflict with the start of Navratri, a festival involving mass participation in Gujarat.

Reports indicate that the HCA was not consulted during the rescheduling of nine World Cup matches earlier this month, leading them to submit a change request.

With ticket sales scheduled to commence on August 25, it remains uncertain whether the BCCI will accept the HCA’s request for changes to the already altered schedule.