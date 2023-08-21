Pakistan, Saudi Arabia Sign Air Services Agreement to Enhance Cooperation in Aviation Sector

Pakistan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia signed the Air Services Agreement (ASA) on Monday.

Director General of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) of Pakistan Khaqan Murtaza and President of the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Abdul Aziz Al Duailej signed the agreement on behalf of the Government of Pakistan and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia respectively.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by Caretaker Adviser to Prime Minister on Aviation Farhat Hussain Malik, Saudi Minister for Hajj and Umrah Dr Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al Rabiah, Caretaker Minister for Religious Affairs Aneeq Ahmed, Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan Nawaf Bin Saeed Al Maliki and other officials from Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

The agreement will further enhance and facilitate the cooperation in aviation sector between both countries. The cooperation in aviation sector will boost trade and economic growth.