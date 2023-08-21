Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Pakistan Wins Gold in Asian Junior Squash Championship

By Imad Ali Jan | Published Aug 21, 2023 | 11:46 am

Pakistani squash player, Nauman Khan has secured a gold medal in the recently concluded Asian Junior Squash Individual Championship 2023 in China.

In the U13 final, Nauman showcased determination, prevailing over Ahmad Rayyan Khalil with a gripping game score of 9/11, 11/8, 6/11, 11/3, and 11/9.

Ahmad Rayyan Khalil set the tone with a 9/11 lead in the first set of the final, but Nauman Khan fought back with an 11/8 triumph, leveling the playing field.

Despite the surge of Rayyan with a 6/11 victory in the third set, Nauman bounced back and clinched back-to-back wins in the last two sets with scores of 11/3 and 11/9.

The intense final showcased Ahmad Rayyan Khalil’s resilience, earning him a well-deserved silver medal, adding to Pakistan’s impressive medal haul.

The journey to the final saw Nauman win over Yen Tsz Long from Hong Kong with a dominant scoreline of 11/2, 11/5, and 11/6, confirming his place in the final.

On the other hand, Ahmad Khalil had defeated Lokkesh Wigneswaran from Malaysia, with scores of 11/2, 11/4, and 11/9, securing his spot in the final encounter.

Another Pakistani squash star, Abdullah Nawaz also displayed a magnificent performance in the four-day event in China, winning the bronze medal in the U-17 category.

>