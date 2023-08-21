Pakistan Wins Gold in Asian Junior Squash Championship

Pakistani squash player, Nauman Khan has secured a gold medal in the recently concluded Asian Junior Squash Individual Championship 2023 in China.

In the U13 final, Nauman showcased determination, prevailing over Ahmad Rayyan Khalil with a gripping game score of 9/11, 11/8, 6/11, 11/3, and 11/9.

ALSO READ Rashid Latif Credits Babar and Sarfaraz for Pakistan Cricket’s Resurgence

Ahmad Rayyan Khalil set the tone with a 9/11 lead in the first set of the final, but Nauman Khan fought back with an 11/8 triumph, leveling the playing field.

Despite the surge of Rayyan with a 6/11 victory in the third set, Nauman bounced back and clinched back-to-back wins in the last two sets with scores of 11/3 and 11/9.

🏆🥊 Asian Junior Individual Squash Championship 2023 – Grand Finale! 🥇🥈🥉 UNDER 13:

🥇Nauman Khan and Ahmad Khalil faced off in a gripping match that had everyone's hearts racing! The scoreboard told a story of determination and skill: 3/2 (6/11, 11/7, 11/9, 3/11, 11/9). pic.twitter.com/yi7kcxVv1X — Pakistan Squash Federation (@paksquash) August 20, 2023

The intense final showcased Ahmad Rayyan Khalil’s resilience, earning him a well-deserved silver medal, adding to Pakistan’s impressive medal haul.

ALSO READ PFF Gives Go Ahead to Islamabad’s Jinnah Stadium to Host FIFA World Cup Qualifier

The journey to the final saw Nauman win over Yen Tsz Long from Hong Kong with a dominant scoreline of 11/2, 11/5, and 11/6, confirming his place in the final.

On the other hand, Ahmad Khalil had defeated Lokkesh Wigneswaran from Malaysia, with scores of 11/2, 11/4, and 11/9, securing his spot in the final encounter.

Another Pakistani squash star, Abdullah Nawaz also displayed a magnificent performance in the four-day event in China, winning the bronze medal in the U-17 category.