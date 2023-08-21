Pakistan Wins Gold in Asian Junior Squash Championship

Pakistani squash player, Nauman Khan has secured a gold medal in the recently concluded Asian Junior Squash Individual Championship 2023 in China.
In the U13 final, Nauman showcased determination, prevailing over Ahmad Rayyan Khalil with a gripping game score of 9/11, 11/8, 6/11, 11/3, and 11/9.
Ahmad Rayyan Khalil set the tone with a 9/11 lead in the first set of the final, but Nauman Khan fought back with an 11/8 triumph, leveling the playing field.
Despite the surge of Rayyan with a 6/11 victory in the third set, Nauman bounced back and clinched back-to-back wins in the last two sets with scores of 11/3 and 11/9.
🏆🥊 Asian Junior Individual Squash Championship 2023 – Grand Finale! 🥇🥈🥉
UNDER 13:
🥇Nauman Khan and Ahmad Khalil faced off in a gripping match that had everyone's hearts racing! The scoreboard told a story of determination and skill: 3/2 (6/11, 11/7, 11/9, 3/11, 11/9). pic.twitter.com/yi7kcxVv1X
— Pakistan Squash Federation (@paksquash) August 20, 2023
The intense final showcased Ahmad Rayyan Khalil’s resilience, earning him a well-deserved silver medal, adding to Pakistan’s impressive medal haul.
The journey to the final saw Nauman win over Yen Tsz Long from Hong Kong with a dominant scoreline of 11/2, 11/5, and 11/6, confirming his place in the final.
On the other hand, Ahmad Khalil had defeated Lokkesh Wigneswaran from Malaysia, with scores of 11/2, 11/4, and 11/9, securing his spot in the final encounter.
Another Pakistani squash star, Abdullah Nawaz also displayed a magnificent performance in the four-day event in China, winning the bronze medal in the U-17 category.