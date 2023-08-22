Chairlift With 6 School Children Malfunctions in Battagram

By Asma Sajid | Published Aug 22, 2023 | 12:55 pm

Eight individuals including six schoolchildren are currently trapped in a chairlift above Battagram’s Allai tehsil. The incident unfolded on Tuesday morning, leaving the group suspended approximately 1,500 feet in the air. The stranded children, accompanied by their uncle, were en route to school when the chairlift malfunctioned due to two wires snapping. 

Local authorities led by Allai Tehsil Chairman Mufti Gulamullah responded to the crisis. As the chairlift is privately managed for transportation across the river, it’s immensely important for the area which lacks proper roads and bridges.

A rescue operation is underway, with a helicopter dispatched for rescue. The situation remains tense as officials and rescue teams work to safely retrieve the trapped schoolchildren and their companions. 

>