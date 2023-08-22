Election Commission Orders to Stop Development Projects

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued directives for interim governments and public officials. The commission’s measures, announced on 15 August, encompass various aspects of governance to create a level-playing field for all contesting candidates.

Federal ministries/divisions, and provincial and local governments are instructed to halt public official recruitment, transfers, and postings. Execution and announcement of development schemes have been banned, except for ongoing projects approved prior to the notification.

Interim prime ministers, ministers, and other members of interim governments are mandated to submit statements of assets and liabilities, including those of their spouses and dependent children, within three days of assuming office.

Furthermore, ECP has demanded the termination of politically appointed heads of institutions, the vacation of government residential facilities by ex-officials, and the withdrawal of official vehicles. The dignitaries will only receive security and protocol as per their entitlement, and extra security deployment will be withdrawn.

While the interim governments are expected to carry out essential day-to-day functions, they are prohibited from influencing the elections. They are, however, allowed to make decisions on pre-selected projects under certain legislative acts with intimation to the commission.