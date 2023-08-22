Pakistan Welcomes Steven Fish as New Coach for National Baseball Team

Pakistan Federation Baseball (PFB) has announced the appointment of Steven Fish as the head coach to boost the prospects of the national baseball team.

Australian-born Steven Fish, a former Minor League Baseball (MiLB) player, will bring a wealth of international experience and success to the role.

Steven Fish is no stranger to victory on the international stage. He previously helmed the Australian baseball team and guided them to multiple successful outings.

Interestingly, the prowess of Steven Fish is not only limited to just the sport of baseball but he has also contributed his expertise to the Australian cricket team.

Between 2008 and 2015, under the astute leadership of Steven Fish, the Perth Heat, the most successful team in ABL history, clinched six Australian Baseball League titles.

Moreover, the Wanneroo Giants, with Fish at the helm, secured State League titles in both 2009 and 2011, further underscoring his management and coaching acumen.

Besides his coaching credentials, Steven Fish has shown a remarkable talent-spotting ability, working as a scout for the esteemed Boston Red Sox from 2012 to 2021.

This scouting role with one of the most celebrated sports franchises illustrates his deep understanding of the game and his ability to identify and nurture talent.