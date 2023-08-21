Pakistan to Participate in 6-Nation Women’s Football Tournament in Saudi Arabia

The Pakistan women’s national football team is all set to participate in the upcoming six-nation tournament in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) next month.

According to media reports, the participating nations include the host side Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Malaysia, Laos, Lebanon, and Bhutan in the 13-day tournament.

The much-anticipated tournament will take place from September 18 to September 30, with the organizers planning to reveal further details about the event soon.

Earlier this month, it was reported that the Saudi Arabian Football Federation approached the Pakistan Football Federation to participate in the multi-nation event.

The Pakistan Football Federation accepted the invitation and decided to hold a preparatory camp for the event after obtaining further information about the tournament.

Earlier this year, the Women in Green participated in a four-nation tournament in Saudi Arabia alongside Saudi Arabia, Comoros, and Mauritius.

So far in 2023, the Green Shirts took part in seven matches, winning only two and managing to score a total of four goals while conceding 10 goals.