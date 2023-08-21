PHF Shakes Up Team Management Once Again Just Before Asian Games 2023

The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has taken significant strides in preparation for the 19th edition of the Asian Games, scheduled to take place in Hangzhou, China.

On the counsel of the new head coach, Shahnaz Sheikh, PHF replaced four coaches, including Rehan Butt and Mohammad Saqlain, with Shakeel Abbasi and Amjad Ali.

However, the federation has maintained its trust in Dilawar Hussain, while Saeed Khan has been appointed as the team manager ahead of the prestigious event in China.

PHF Secretary, Haider Hussain, has confirmed these changes in the setup, indicating the desire of the new head coach to form a cohesive coaching team.

Notably, these adjustments in the management come only days after the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) suspended PHF officials and demanded fresh elections.

Speculation emerged in the media that this reorganization could be a calculated maneuver to satisfy Olympian Shahnaz Sheikh, a government-backed coach.

This reshuffling may secure the continuity of PHF for the next three years by leveraging the dual role of Shahnaz as a bridge between the federation and the government.

Last week, the PHF national selection committee announced 36 probables for the mega event to attend a training camp at the Naseer Bunda Hockey Stadium in Islamabad.