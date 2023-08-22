Records Tumble in Afghanistan’s Historic Hammering at the Hands of Pakistan

Pakistan secured a dominant victory over Afghanistan in the thrilling first ODI as several records were removed and replaced.

In a gripping showdown, Pakistani bowlers showcased their prowess, overpowering Afghan batters in the opening One Day International (ODI). The spotlight shone on Haris Rauf, who emerged as the star of the match by clinching a remarkable five-for to dismiss Afghanistan for a mere 59 runs.

ALSO READ Shadab Khan Takes a Blinder Against Afghanistan [Video]

The contest, characterized by stellar bowling performances, witnessed history being etched in multiple ways. Afghanistan’s total of 59 runs marked their second-lowest in ODI history. It is also the record for the lowest total by any team against Pakistan in ODIs.

Pakistan’s bowling dominance was further highlighted as they secured a colossal 142-run victory over Afghanistan, setting a new record for the largest winning margin by any team after being bowled out for less than 205 runs in the first innings. This record-breaking achievement eclipsed South Africa’s previous 120-run victory against Zimbabwe in 2018.

The match not only celebrated the collective prowess of the Pakistani bowling attack but also underscored individual milestones. Pakistan’s pacers displayed their might, mirroring their best bowling start since 2017 when they had dismantled Sri Lanka, leaving them with 20 runs at the loss of 5 wickets. A commendable performance of 18 for 4 by Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah paved the way for Haris Rauf to dazzle with a well-deserved five-wicket haul, his first in the international arena. This also marked the best bowling figures by a Pakistani bowler against Afghanistan.

ALSO READ Mujeeb Ur Rahman Becomes 1st Spinner to Get Babar Azam Out on a Duck

While Pakistan’s victory centered around their bowling brilliance, history was scripted in a different vein as well. For the first time in any format, Afghanistan managed to bowl out Pakistan, enhancing the significance of the competition. As cricket enthusiasts relish this remarkable performance, anticipation builds for the forthcoming clashes between these two cricketing powerhouses.