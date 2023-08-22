Shadab Khan Takes a Blinder Against Afghanistan [Video]

Shadab Khan took a blinder in the field to send back Hashmatullah Shahidi back to the pavilion as Naseem Shah bagged his first wicket of the day.

Shadab Khan has displayed his top all-round skills in the 1st ODI between Pakistan and Afghanistan. After playing a fighting knock with the bat and helping Pakistan reach a defendable total, Shadab Khan did not fail to impress on the field as always.

ALSO READ Afghanistan’s Star Cricketer Out of the ODI Series Against Pakistan

Positioned strategically inside the circle, Shadab Khan executed one of his trademark flying catches scooping the ball out of the air that left spectators awestruck. The victim, Hashmatullah Shahidi, found himself dismissed for a duck, courtesy of Naseem Shah’s relentless bowling effort.

ALSO READ Mujeeb Ur Rahman Becomes 1st Spinner to Get Babar Azam Out on a Duck

Pakistan’s formidable bowling unit later stunned the batters, bowling Afghanistan all out for just 59 runs.