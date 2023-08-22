Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Shadab Khan Takes a Blinder Against Afghanistan [Video]

By Ayna Dua | Published Aug 22, 2023 | 8:52 pm

Shadab Khan took a blinder in the field to send back Hashmatullah Shahidi back to the pavilion as Naseem Shah bagged his first wicket of the day.

Shadab Khan has displayed his top all-round skills in the 1st ODI between Pakistan and Afghanistan. After playing a fighting knock with the bat and helping Pakistan reach a defendable total, Shadab Khan did not fail to impress on the field as always.

Positioned strategically inside the circle, Shadab Khan executed one of his trademark flying catches scooping the ball out of the air that left spectators awestruck. The victim, Hashmatullah Shahidi, found himself dismissed for a duck, courtesy of Naseem Shah’s relentless bowling effort.

Pakistan’s formidable bowling unit later stunned the batters, bowling Afghanistan all out for just 59 runs.

>