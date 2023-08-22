Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Mujeeb Ur Rahman Becomes 1st Spinner to Get Babar Azam Out on a Duck

By Imad Ali Jan | Published Aug 22, 2023 | 5:52 pm

Pakistan has commenced the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan today at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium in Sri Lanka.

The formidable spin attack of Afghanistan rattled the strong batting department of Pakistan, which left the Men in Green at 189 for 8 after 45 overs.

Afghanistan made an early dent, with Fazalhaq Farooqi claiming the wicket of the opening batter, Fakhar Zaman, when they had just three runs on the board.

In the second over of the innings, Mujeeb Ur Rahman trapped the all-format captain, Babar Azam, in front of the stumps for a duck.

Interestingly, Mujeeb Ur Rahman has become the first spinner to dismiss the Lahore-born batter for a duck in ODI cricket.

This is the first duck for Babar Azam in over two years in 50-over cricket, as the last time he was dismissed without scoring was against England in July 2021.

So far, Mujeeb Ur Rahman has been the standout performer, claiming three wickets, while Mohammad Nabi and Rashid Khan have taken two wickets each.

>