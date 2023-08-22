Saudi Arabia Extends Umrah Visa Duration for Pakistanis

Saudi Arabia is extending the Umrah visa duration for Pakistani pilgrims to 90 days. The announcement was made by Dr. Tawfig bin Fawzan Al Rabiah, the visiting Saudi Minister for Hajj and Umrah, during a joint press conference with Pakistan’s caretaker Minister for Religious Affairs, Aneeq Ahmed.

Dr. Tawfig emphasized that this step aims to strengthen the relations between the countries and facilitate Pakistani faithfuls’ Hajj and Umrah. Furthermore, Saudi Arabia is opening more locations in Makkah and Madinah, including a hundred historical and religious sites, to promote religious tourism.

During his visit, Dr. Tawfig held discussions with Pakistani officials, leading to an agreement to increase the number of flights. President Arif Alvi and interim Prime Minister (PM) Anwarul Haq Kakar separately welcomed the Saudi minister and expressed their gratitude for Saudi Arabia’s steadfast support on Muslim issues globally. President Alvi highlighted key investment opportunities in Pakistan’s IT, renewable energy, industrial, and infrastructure development sectors.

The positive trajectory of bilateral relations was acknowledged by both sides, with the Saudi minister lauding Pakistan’s status as a trusted partner of Saudi Arabia. The Kingdom’s commitment to providing excellent arrangements for Hajj and Umrah pilgrims was commended, and hopes were expressed for the continued special treatment of Pakistani pilgrims.