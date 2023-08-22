Pakistan Requests Saudi Arabia to Skip Fingerprint Checking for Older Pilgrims

By Asma Sajid | Published Aug 22, 2023 | 11:27 am

The Pakistani government has formally requested Saudi authorities to grant an exemption for elderly pilgrims from the mandatory biometric verification process.

Interim Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Aneeq Ahmed praised the Saudi government’s commitment to providing top-notch facilities to Pakistani pilgrims. Speaking at a joint press conference alongside the Saudi Minister for Hajj and Umrah, Ahmed highlighted the historic and brotherly ties between the two nations, expressing optimism that the agreement would yield positive outcomes.

A key proposition made by Minister Ahmed was the exemption of pilgrims aged 65 and above from the biometric verification requirement. Citing Pakistan’s prominent status as a leading contributor of Umrah pilgrims to Saudi Arabia, the minister emphasized the significance of the Road to Makkah project, which has proven highly beneficial for Pakistani pilgrims.

Minister Ahmed further underscored the importance of extending the Road to Makkah project’s facilities not only to airports but also to key pilgrimage sites such as Mina and Arafat. As the diplomatic discussions between the two countries unfold, both sides are anticipated to work collaboratively to ensure a smoother and more accommodating Hajj experience for elderly Pakistani pilgrims.

>