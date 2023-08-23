Pakistan Reaches Final of World Blind Games Cricket Final

Pakistan outclassed Australia in the World Blind Games cricket competition to book a slot in the finals of the tournament.

The Pakistan cricket team has surged into the final of the World Blind Games, captivating fans with their exceptional performance. Facing off against Australia in a gripping third-round match in Birmingham, Pakistan emerged victorious with an impressive display of both batting and bowling prowess.

Pakistan’s batting lineup shone bright, chasing down a target of 108 runs with 6 wickets to spare, accomplishing the feat in the 15th over itself. Mohsin Khan’s commanding knock of 37 runs and Matiullah’s prominent contribution of 23 runs showcased the team’s solid batting foundation.

The bowlers, too, played a pivotal role in Pakistan’s triumph. Matiullah, like Israr-ul-Hassan, also claimed 2 wickets, showing his all-round skills and effectively dismantling Australia’s batting order.

As the Pakistan team prepares for their final-round showdown against England, their remarkable journey through the tournament serves as an inspiration, reminding us all that sports transcend limitations and that determination knows no bounds.