Rashid Latif Unhappy With PCB for Selecting Haris Over Sarfaraz as Backup Keeper

Former wicket-keeper, Rashid Latif has raised questions over the selection of Mohammad Haris as a backup wicket-keeper for the crucial ODI season.

Speaking to the media, Rashid Latif recognized the impressive streak of Mohammad Haris in recent T20Is and his notable performance during powerplays.

However, Latif suggested that the decision to introduce the Peshawar-born cricketer to the 50-over format might have been better timed after the World Cup.

Rashid Latif underlined the importance of the experience of the Champions Trophy-winning captain, especially when it comes to high-stakes events.

“It is possible that Haris will perform better in the Asia Cup too, but Sarfaraz is an experienced player, and he should have been selected in the squad,” Latif said.

Diving deeper into the topic, Rashid Latif mentioned that while Haris is a promising talent in white-ball cricket, his exposure to ODI cricket has been limited.

Rashid Latif also expressed his concerns over the trend of overlooking experienced players in favor of emerging talents, particularly for the mega tournaments.

“Whatever the outcome of the World Cup, you have to make changes. Players like Saud Shakeel and Haris have long cricket after the World Cup in the ODI format,” he said.