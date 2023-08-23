Ramiz Raja Warns Pakistan Ahead of Asia Cup and World Cup 2023

Pakistan has taken a 1-0 lead in the ODI series against Afghanistan after securing a 142-run win in the first game at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium.

However, the match witnessed the Babar Azam-led batting unit struggling against a formidable spin attack, as they were restricted to 201 runs in 47.1 overs.

With Pakistan set to participate in two major events in Asian conditions, the performance of the batters has garnered attention due to their approach against spinners.

Following the first ODI match, Ramiz Raja identified similar issues with the national batting department ahead of a crucial ODI season.

During an interview, Ramiz Raja stated that the Green Shirts have the issue of facing spinners, and it needs to be addressed before the mega tournaments.

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that both tournaments are scheduled in similar conditions, making it imperative to rectify this weakness.

“If we do not resolve this issue, we will find it hard to progress in these events. It seemed as if the batters were like rabbits caught in the headlights of a car,” he said.

Ramiz Raja further emphasized that the success of the Pakistan team has become heavily reliant on Babar Azam, whether in Test matches, ODIs, or T20Is.

Afghan spinners took eight wickets, with Mujeeb Ur Rahman taking three, Mohammad Nabi and Rashid Khan claiming two wickets each, while Rahmat Shah got one wicket.