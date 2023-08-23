Pakistani Students on Top of the List for Indonesian Scholarships

The Indonesian Embassy in Islamabad hosted an event on Friday to celebrate Pakistani students who have won scholarships to study in Indonesia.

The scholarships, which are part of the Dharmasiswa cultural exchange program, cover tuition, accommodation, and living expenses.

In his speech at the event, Indonesian Ambassador, Adam Tugio, congratulated the students and said that Pakistan has the most students receiving these prestigious scholarships.

He said that the increasing number of Pakistani students in Indonesia shows the strong friendship and academic ties between the two nations.

Tugio also mentioned how the Dharmasiswa program helps students truly understand Indonesia’s rich culture. “Once you finish your studies,” he said, “you’ll be like cultural ambassadors, strengthening the bond between our two countries.”

The event also featured speeches from previous scholarship winners, who shared their experiences of living and studying in Indonesia.

For those interested in applying for the Dharmasiswa scholarship, more information is available on the Indonesian Embassy’s website and social media channels.