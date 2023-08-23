Another Truck Hits Multiple Cars in Rawalpindi Due to Brake Failure

Late yesterday, a harrowing incident occurred in DHA Phase 1, Rawalpindi, when a dump truck lost control colliding with multiple cars.

As shown in CCTV footage, the truck dragged a taxi filled with passengers, a bike, and a security guard several meters before coming to a halt. On its way down, the truck hit multiple cars and security checkpost quarters.

Eventually, multiple collisions and the taxi anchored in front broke the momentum of the runaway truck, after which, people rushed to help the victims.

According to the reports, the accident took place due to brake failure on a steep slope. So far, no deaths have been reported although the victims sustained multiple injuries.

This is the second such accident in just over a month. In mid-July, a much more gruesome accident took place when a truck lost its brakes and trampled multiple cars in its path on Swan Bridge, GT Road.

The sheer force of the impact tossed one car over the bridge into the ravine below and crushed others. The accident resulted in multiple deaths and critical injuries.

The people called out the local administration and authorities for not remedying traffic congestion at Swan Bridge, which was reportedly a cause of multiple fatalities in that accident.