Pakistan’s Schedule for Cricket World Cup Warm Up Matches Announced

Pakistan is set to play against New Zealand and Australia in Hyderabad as the schedule for the official World Cup warm-up matches has been announced.

In preparation for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, the official warm-up fixtures have been unveiled to be held from 29th September to 3rd October. The matches will be distributed across three cities in India namely Guwahati, Hyderabad, and Thiruvananthapuram.

ALSO READ Rashid Latif Unhappy With PCB for Selecting Haris Over Sarfaraz as Backup Keeper

The warm-up matches are designed to provide teams with a chance to assess and adapt to the conditions before the main tournament. The schedule includes intriguing matches such as Bangladesh versus Sri Lanka in Guwahati on 29th September, South Africa against Afghanistan in Thiruvananthapuram on the same day, and New Zealand will line up in front of Pakistan in Hyderabad.

The India-England fixture will take place on 30th September in Guwahati, followed by Australia taking on the Netherlands in Thiruvananthapuram on the same day. On 2nd October, cricket enthusiasts can anticipate an exciting clash between England and Bangladesh in Guwahati. Simultaneously, Thiruvananthapuram will host a match between New Zealand and South Africa.

The following and final day will witness Afghanistan taking on Sri Lanka at the Guwahati. In Thiruvananthapuram, the spotlight will be on the match between the host nation India and the Netherlands. Meanwhile, Pakistan will face Australia in what promises to be an intense encounter in Hyderabad on the same day.

All matches are slated to begin at 2:00 PM on the Indian clock, and teams will have the freedom to field their complete 15-player squads, enabling strategic assessments.

ALSO READ Pakistan Shines at World Taekwondo Octagon Diamond Games 2023

These warm-up fixtures will offer spectators and teams alike a glimpse into the teams’ preparedness and strategies ahead of the official start of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup on 5th October 2023.