Pakistan Shines at World Taekwondo Octagon Diamond Games 2023

Young Pakistani athletes have made the country proud in the recently concluded World Taekwondo Octagon Diamond Games 2023 held in Korea.

Asifa Ali, a standout performer in the event, clinched the gold medal in the 49kg category, bringing pride to the nation.

Notably, Asifa Ali balances her sporting pursuits with her academics as she is currently a student of Global Sports Management at Seoul National University.

Adding to the medal tally, other star athletes, Hamza Saeed, Aqdasullah Qadeer, and Naila each secured a bronze medal in World Taekwondo Octagon Diamond Games.

Saeed’s journey saw an intense semi-final where he faced off Ryong Woo Li from Korea. Despite a valiant effort, he could not surpass Li, losing the match at 2-0.

However, the earlier performance of Hamza Saeed was commendable when he edged past Mohammad Ashraf from Afghanistan 2-1 in the quarter-finals.

At the World Taekwondo Beach Championship G-2, both Aqdasullah Qadeer and Naila shone bright, winning bronze medals in the Poomsae Event.

Earlier this week, Pakistani squash player, Nauman Khan secured a gold medal in the Asian Junior Squash Individual Championship 2023 in China.

In the same event, Ahmad Rayyan Khalil secured a silver medal in the U13 category and Abdullah Nawaz won the bronze medal in the U-17 category.