Afghanistan’s Star Cricketer Out of the ODI Series Against Pakistan

The eagerly awaited three-match ODI series between Pakistan and Afghanistan is set to get underway today at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium.

While both neighboring countries have been preparing with an eye on victory, a last-minute setback has shaken Afghanistan as Najibullah Zadran suffered an injury.

ALSO READ Good News for Young Girls: PCB Announces Trials Throughout Pakistan

According to media reports, the star left-handed batter will miss the entire white ball series due to a knee injury sustained during a practice session earlier today.

His absence is a significant blow to the national squad, given his consistent performances over the years and his ability to stabilize the innings under pressure.

Meanwhile, it is reported that the Afghanistan Cricket Board has added a promising young talent, Shahidullah Kamal, to the squad to fill the void left by Najibullah Zadran.

ALSO READ PHF Shakes Up Team Management Once Again Just Before Asian Games 2023

The 24-year-old Kamal has been in stellar form in domestic circuits and has been lauded by the cricketing fraternity for his technical prowess and composed approach.

This series will be an opportunity for Shahidullah Kamal to showcase his skills on the international stage and solidify his place in the Afghan ODI team.