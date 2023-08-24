News Guides Comparisons Specs & Price

Female Students Are Struggling Due to Lack of College Bus Drivers

By ProPK Staff | Published Aug 24, 2023 | 3:02 pm
schools near highways | propakistani

The transportation situation at federal capital colleges is dire. Due to a scarcity of drivers, hundreds of female students and parents struggle with their daily commutes.

Parents have requested the Prime Minister and Education Minister to address this long-standing transportation issue. The shortage of drivers prevents this option from being provided despite educational institutes having a fair number of buses.

Due to a lack of drivers, the colleges are operating a small number of buses despite having large fleets. The breakdown is as follows:

  • IMCG, F-8/1 one bus
  • F-10/2 two buses
  • F-11/1 one bus
  • I-10/4 one bus
  • ICG, F-6/2 two buses
  • Humak two buses
A media report claims that some colleges have appointed junior staff members to drive the buses as they have driver’s licenses. Some institutions utilize substitute conductors to operate buses.

Driver posts are absent at several colleges. The government school system appears to have ignored this critical issue. Parents are apprehensive because private vans are unaffordable due to rising inflation.

The parents have requested the Prime Minister and Federal Education Minister to help residents send their children to school with peace of mind.


