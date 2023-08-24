International Islamic University Islamabad Gets Its First-Ever Female Rector

President Dr. Arif Alvi has recently appointed Professor Dr. Samina Malik as the new rector of the International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) for a tenure of four years. This makes her the first woman to take on this role.

Dr. Samina has a long and distinguished career in education. She has held numerous leadership positions, including Vice President of IIUI’s female campus, Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences, and Director of Distance Education at IIUI.

Dr. Samina, an alumnus of the University of Arid Agriculture, Rawalpindi, has a PhD in Education. She further enhanced her expertise with a Post-Doctorate from Coventry University, UK.

With over 25 years of experience in the education sector, she has worked at different educational levels, from secondary to university.

Dr. Samina is a highly accomplished academic who has made significant contributions to the field of education.

She has been a keynote speaker, an esteemed member of educational organizations, and an award-winning researcher. Her work has been published in multiple recognized journals.