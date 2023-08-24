Contaminated Drug Linked to Pharma Company of Punjab Health Minister’s Wife

A batch of medicine, produced by Don Valley Pharmaceutical, has been identified as substandard and impure.

In this regard, the primary and secondary healthcare department has recalled it from all markets in the country as it poses serious health risks.

Adding to the gravity of the situation, Don Valley Pharmaceutical is owned by Shehla Javed, wife of the Caretaker Health Minister of Punjab, Prof. Javed Akram.

Following tests by the Punjab Drug Testing Laboratory in Faisalabad, the medicine, branded as Resotin tablets, was found adulterated. In light of these findings, health officials are urging a nationwide recall of this specific batch.

The health department has instructed all pharmacies, medical stores, and health facilities to immediately cease the distribution of this specific batch of the medicine. It has also advised them to contact local drug inspectors to report their existing stock of this batch.

However, Shehla, the CEO of Don Valley Pharmaceutical, has presented a counter-narrative.

She argued that the detected traces are of Paracetamol, which is a commonly accepted and safe drug. “Prioritizing patient safety, we’ve already initiated a voluntary recall of the medicine,” she remarked.

She further noted that medicine recalls, as a practice to improve the industry’s regulation, are very common globally. Yet, such initiatives are rarely seen in Pakistan, she added.

Shehla revealed that out of the 50,000 packets from this batch released a few months ago, 18,000 have been returned. She claimed that their internal assessments did not detect any Paracetamol traces.

