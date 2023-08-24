Waziristan Student Wins Global Animation Contest With Sci-Fi Creation

By Salman Ahmed | Published Aug 24, 2023 | 2:19 pm

Kamran Khan, a Pakistani matric student from North Waziristan, has made his country proud by winning the People’s Choice Award (Animation) at the MSI Creator Awards 2023 held in the United States (US).

In an interview with Geo News, Kamran expressed his gratitude and pride in representing his country on such a grand platform.

He emphasized the significant boost that this win gave him and expressed his desire to further prove himself in the animation industry.

His winning submission was a stunning sci-fi scene created using the software Blender. His creation captured the hearts of many, as evidenced by its success in the public voting category of the competition. Here is the sci-fi scene created by him, which bagged him this prestigious award:

Kamran, also known as Muhammad Kamran, is a gifted artist who has also excelled academically. He scored an impressive 968 marks in his recent matric exams.

>