Neymar Jr. to Play in India During AFC Champions League

The renowned Brazilian footballer, Neymar Jr., is all set to play in India, as his club will face Mumbai City FC, the leading Indian Super League (ISL) club.

The enticing possibility of the 31-year-old forward playing on Indian soil was sparked by the recent AFC Champions League draw.

According to the details, Mumbai City FC finds itself sharing the same group with none other than Al-Hilal, as the Champions League begins on September 18.

Apart from Al-Hilal and Mumbai City FC, the other two teams in Group D are FC Nassaji Mazandaran from Iran and PFC Navbahor Namangan from Uzbekistan.

🚨Neymar Jr. (Al Hilal) will be coming to Pune, India to play against Mumbai City FC in AFC Champions League. pic.twitter.com/AMgB0J0BQi — Indian Football Index (@xIndianFootball) August 24, 2023

It is worth noting that before the Brazilian star, renowned Argentine footballers Lionel Messi and Emiliano Martinez have also played in India in the past.

Earlier this month, the star Brazilian forward signed a two-year contract with the Riyadh-based club for the Saudi Pro League and left Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Neymar had joined PSG back in 2017 when he moved from the Spanish club Barcelona for a record-breaking transfer fee of 222 million euros ($243 million).